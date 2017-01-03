What is India Pride Project (IPP)?

It is a group of art lovers who are using social media to identify religious artefacts stolen from temples around India and bring them back.

The volunteers go through old catalogues from auction houses, using any blemishes or imperfections to match with idols stolen from temples. Founded by two Singapore-based art enthusiasts, it now includes activists from all over the world. The work is unpaid, but they say that it is all worth it when an idol is returned to the temple it belongs in.

How are the pieces stolen?

Prateep V Philip, who heads Tamil Nadu's Idol Wing, India's only police team dedicated to tackling art theft, says the thousands of small shrines that dot the state are "easy prey."

"Whenever a theft took place in the past, sometimes people were not even aware," Phillip said.

"It would be a derelict temple only visited at certain times of the year. So when a theft took place it was discovered long after."

This means much of India's stolen sacred art is never even registered as missing. This makes it easy to be sold on the international market.

How common is art theft in India?