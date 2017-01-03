Where is the gunman from?

It is believed he is from Kyrgyzstan. His wife allegedly told police that they landed in Istanbul from Kyrgyzstan late in November. They moved to Konya, in central Turkey by December and paid three months rent upfront.

The wife, who was not identified, said the suspect tried to find work in Konya.

Turkey's IHA news agency reported that his wife learned of the incident on television. She said she has no information on his whereabouts. She never heard him speak of Daesh.

Any official confirmation?

Kyrgyzstan's foreign ministry said they were looking into the allegations.

"We have ordered the consul in Istanbul to check this report that appeared in the press," ministry spokesman Aiymkan Kulukeyeva said.

A copy of the suspect's passport has been released, but Turkish authorities had not yet confirmed its authenticity.

How did he get to the Reina nightclub?

Police said he took a taxi from Zeytinburnu, a neighbourhood near the Istanbul airport.

He got out of the vehicle in Ortakoy, about four minutes away from the nightclub. Due to the heavy traffic, he had to walk to the nightclub. It is alleged he was carrying a suitcase. Reportedly, the suitcase was used to transport the murder weapon.

What do we know about what happened at the nightclub?

Footage from the nightclub shows the assailant wearing a green shirt and dark trousers. He fired a long-barreled weapon that he aimed at people's upper bodies. It is alleged that he first went upstairs and started shooting at partygoers before heading down to the lower level. Witnesses said that he deliberately aimed at people who took cover by lying on the ground.