Israeli investigators question Netanyahu over alleged receipt of gifts
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit authorised the investigation after a preliminary inquiry found enough evidence to open a criminal investigation against the Israeli prime minister.
Netanyahu, 67, has been in power on and off since 1996. He is currently in his fourth term as prime minister. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 3, 2017

Police questioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday on suspicion of receiving gifts from businessmen in breach of his role as a public servant.

Investigators arrived at his official residence in Jerusalem on Monday evening, where they questioned him for three hours.

The move to question the Israeli leader was authorised by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who decided after a preliminary inquiry that there was enough evidence to open a criminal investigation.

TRT World 's Gregg Carlstom has more on what's at stake for the Israeli leader.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
