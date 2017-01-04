A commission probing violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state said on Wednesday that there was no evidence of genocide or religious persecution against Rohingya Muslims.

The interim report of the commission came days after a video emerged showing police beating civilians from the Muslim minority.

The size of, what the report calls, the 'Bengali' population, mosques and religious buildings in the unrest-hit area "are proof that there were no cases of genocide and religious persecution," the commission said in the report.

It also found "insufficient evidence" of rape but it is still looking into claims of arson, illegal arrests and torture by the military.