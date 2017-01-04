WORLD
Myanmar commission denies genocide of Rohingya Muslims
The commission's report claims there are no cases of genocide and religious persecution against the minority group.
Myanmar sees Rohingyas as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh even though many have lived in Rakhine State for generations. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 4, 2017

A commission probing violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state said on Wednesday that there was no evidence of genocide or religious persecution against Rohingya Muslims.

The interim report of the commission came days after a video emerged showing police beating civilians from the Muslim minority.

The size of, what the report calls, the 'Bengali' population, mosques and religious buildings in the unrest-hit area "are proof that there were no cases of genocide and religious persecution," the commission said in the report.

It also found "insufficient evidence" of rape but it is still looking into claims of arson, illegal arrests and torture by the military.

Tens of thousands of Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh in recent months after a military crackdown. Campaign group, Human Rights Watch says the report has flaws.

TRT World has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
