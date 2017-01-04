For four evenings, Tunisians were gripped by the unprecedented unveiling of the horrors visited on fellow Tunisians of diverse backgrounds under the dictatorships of Habib Bourguiba between 1956 and 1987, and of Zin El Abedine Ben Ali between 1987 and 2011. Among the most shocking and moving testimonies were those by a number of women witnesses, bravely coming forward to contribute to this national exercise of confronting the painful past, revealing the truth, and rewriting history as a step towards reform, justice, and reconciliation.

Who is testifying?

Women suffered under dictatorships both as direct and indirect victims. While many women were persecuted for their own political activism, many were targeted simply because they happened to be the mother, wife, daughter, or sister of someone wanted by the state. The wives and mothers of prisoners described how they would be continuously harassed, followed and prevented from holding down a job by security forces.

Other women described how they were actively used by the regime to put pressure on prisoners, brought in and stripped naked, and tortured in front of them.

Those who testified included a number of the mothers of martyrs of the revolution that brought down the regime in January 2011. They were mainly the mothers of young men, but also the parents of a baby girl killed as a result of inhaling tear gas, as well as mothers and/or wives of Islamist youth activists killed while under torture (Faycal Barakat, Kamel Matmati, Rachid Chamakhi), and the wife and mother of trade union activists from the Redeyef mining region, Layla Haddad.