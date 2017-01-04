WORLD
Five year old wins UK goal of the month award
The BBC's prestigious goal of the month award for December has captured the imagination of fans all over England. It went to a young boy who's suffering from cancer.
Bradley Lowery scores a penalty past Chelsea keeper Asmir Begovic to the applause of the fans. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 4, 2017

Bradley Lowery is a passionate Sunderland fan. He also has a rare and deadly form of cancer.

Last month he was guest of honour and chief mascot at his team's home game against Chelsea.

Players from both sides rolled out the red carpet for Bradley.

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe carried him onto the pitch, and in the warm-up, after some coaching from Chelsea's Diego Costa, his penalty proved too much for Chelsea keeper Asmir Begovic.

It was a special day for a boy who's been fighting cancer since 2013.

A campaign was started for his goal to win "goal of the month," and it worked.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood has the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
