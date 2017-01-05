WORLD
Pence says Obamacare repeal to be Trump's "first step"
President Barack Obama has been meeting with Democratic party lawmakers in a bid to stop Republicans from dismantling the program.
US Vice President-elect Mike Pence speaks with reporters following a GOP caucus meeting at the US Capitol, January 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 5, 2017

US Vice President-elect Mike Pence said on Wednesday that the first priority for Donald Trump's incoming administration is to repeal President Barack Obama's groundbreaking healthcare reform, known as the Affordable Care Act or "Obamacare," which has widened access to healthcare for millions of people.

At the same time, the program has meant increasing costs for Americans who have purchased subsidised insurance plans, and the refusal by some states to accept federal money for expanding healthcare to the poor.

While Pence and fellow Republicans on Capitol Hill say they are determined to repeal the law, it's not clear what they'll replace it with.

TRT World's Jennifer Glasse has more from Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
