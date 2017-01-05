Iraqi army and security forces are gaining momentum in the 11-week campaign to retake Mosul from Daesh, the commander of the US-led coalition said on Wednesday.

US Army Lieutenant-General Steve Townsend said since resuming the offensive last week, the counter-terrorism service, rapid response division and federal police have retaken several eastern districts despite fierce resistance.

Townsend send Daesh is using the tactics to which they are likely to resort if they lose the city, killing dozens with bombs in Baghdad and attacking security forces elsewhere.

Though vastly outnumbered in Mosul, Daesh has used the urban terrain and the cover of a civilian population to manoeuvre, launch attacks and avoid detection.