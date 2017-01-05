WORLD
Trump doubts US intel's election hacking allegations against Russia
US President-elect Donald Trump also attacks US intelligence services for delaying a briefing to him until Friday.
Trump says intelligence officials are taking more time to manufacture an evidence against Russia. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 5, 2017

US President-elect Donald Trump has again questioned allegations by the US intelligence services that Russia was involved in cyber attacks during the 2016 election campaign.

Trump also attacked intelligence services after they delayed a briefing to him until Friday.

In a tweet, Trump accused intelligence officials of taking more time to manufacture an evidence of the Russia's alleged involvement in cyber attacks that targeted the American political organisations including the Democratic Party, ahead of November presidential election.

In a separate tweet, he mentioned Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who said that the media is dishonest by blaming Kremlin for the cyber attacks.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
