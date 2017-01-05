Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak on Thursday said the government believes that the gunman who attacked an Istanbul nightclub killing 39 on New Year's Day is likely to still be in the country and that he could be a Uighur.

Kynak also said that the attack was carried out by one person but he probably had help and possibly from inside the club.

TRT World's Ali Mustafa reports from Istanbul.

Detentions

Turkish police on Thursday took several more suspects into custody from Istanbul's western outskirts in connection with the shooting as the manhunt for the prime suspect entered a fifth day.

The Istanbul Police Department's Anti-Terror Branch conducted an operation at a housing community in Silivri district after it received information individuals who might be linked to the attack were hiding in the area.

"Aid and abet" charges were levied against suspects originally from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in northwestern China, according to sources who wished not to be named.

The authorities had by Wednesday taken 34 suspects into custody.