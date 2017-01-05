One policeman and a court official died in a car bomb blast in Turkey's western Aegean coastal city of Izmir on Thursday. At least seven people, including two policemen, were also injured.

Anadolu Agency reported police shot dead two attackers after the blast and were seeking a third assailant.

Reports said several ambulances and police vehicles were dispatched to the scene of the explosion, which occurred near an entrance of the courthouse used by judges and prosecutors.

Governor of Izmir Erol Ayyildiz told reporters that terror group PKK is believed to be behind the blast as per initial investigations.