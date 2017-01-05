TÜRKİYE
Car bomb attack in Turkey's Izmir kills policeman, court official
Explosion occurred near a courthouse in the city. Police say they have detained two men suspected of involvement in the attack that wounded at least seven people including two policemen.
Medics arrive at the scene after an explosion outside a courthouse in Izmir, Turkey, January 5, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 5, 2017

One policeman and a court official died in a car bomb blast in Turkey's western Aegean coastal city of Izmir on Thursday. At least seven people, including two policemen, were also injured.

Anadolu Agency reported police shot dead two attackers after the blast and were seeking a third assailant.

Reports said several ambulances and police vehicles were dispatched to the scene of the explosion, which occurred near an entrance of the courthouse used by judges and prosecutors.

Governor of Izmir Erol Ayyildiz told reporters that terror group PKK is believed to be behind the blast as per initial investigations.

Police say they have detained two men suspected of involvement in the attack.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
