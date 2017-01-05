At least 15 people from DR Congo's Bantu community were killed Thursday in an attack blamed on Pygmies in an area of the southeast that has seen repeated ethnic clashes, local sources said.

"Clashes between Bantus and Pygmies in the village of Piana Mwanga have left 15 Bantus dead, 37 injured and 65 houses burned," Paul Kwanga, bishop of the southeastern town of Manono said.

Kamona Lumuna, the interior minister of Tanganyika province where the assault took place, confirmed the attack but said the precise toll was not yet known.

"A team will be sent from tomorrow to investigate what really happened in the village," said Kamona.

Local civil society leader Modeste Kubali said 17 people had been killed and 47 injured, with 65 homes torched.

"The village has been emptied of its population and the injured have been abandoned to their sad fate," Kubali said.

Pygmies from the ethnic Twa group have been seeking recognition of equal rights with other citizens in the vast, unstable Democratic Republic of Congo, but they regularly come into conflict with Bantus who regard them as second-class.

Since December 2013, northern Katanga — a region as large as Spain that was split into four provinces in 2015, including Tanganyika — has been the scene of multiple deadly clashes between the Pygmies and Bantus from the ethnic Luba group.