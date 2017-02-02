US President Donald Trump notched another victory on Wednesday with the confirmation of Rex Tillerson as his secretary of state, but opposition Democrats girded for battle over several other nominations, including his pick for the US Supreme Court.

The Senate confirmed Tillerson, the former chief executive of oil giant ExxonMobil, by a vote of 56 to 43.

Critics, including most Senate Democrats, had argued Tillerson's lack of government experience and ties to Russia would not serve US diplomatic interests well. Four Democrats joined all 52 Republicans voting in favour.

With Tillerson formally sworn in on Wednesday, Trump has another key member of his national security team in place, along with his defence and homeland security secretaries and CIA director.

