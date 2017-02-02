TÜRKİYE
Yildirim asks Germany to step up efforts in the fight against FETO
The Turkish PM and German chancellor met in Ankara on Thursday and discussed the prospects of improving economic relations, particularly in the sector of tourism.
Turkey is hosting 3 million refugees as part of a deal in which the country takes all new migrants who reach Greek territory.The influx has caused Turkey financial and security problems. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 2, 2017

The Fetullah Terrorist Organisation is not just a threat to Turkey, it could also grow into a threat for Europe, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said in talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday.

"Today they (FETO members) are hurting Turkey. But I am sure in the future they could turn into a big threat for all of Europe. So we need to increase our efforts in combating terrorism," Yildirim said.

Merkel is in Ankara for the first time since the July 15 coup attempt. She has come to appreciate the Turkish position more so after her visit, Merkel said, as she saw first-hand the damage done to the parliament that night.

According to Yildirim, while there has been criticism from some quarters about how Turkey has been handling putsch suspects, mistakes can be made but then are rectified.

The two leaders discussed a host of issues, which also included Cyprus and increasing trade.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
