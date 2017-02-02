WORLD
Southern Madagascar faces famine
Three years of drought have destroyed food and seed stock in the region. The UN warns a third of a million people are at severe risk.
Aid agencies warn that Madagascar needs urgent assistance to cope with its severe hunger crisis. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 2, 2017

Three years of drought in southern Madagascar have created a severe food shortage and blighted the region.

The United Nations says 330,000 people are on the brink of famine, with almost a million going hungry.

"We don't have anything to eat but leaves and red cactus fruit. There is nothing else to eat," a local resident recently told TRT World.

The government has declared a state of emergency as it does not have sufficient funds to deal with the crisis.

TRT World's Fidelis Mbah has this report from Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo.

