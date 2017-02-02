POLITICS
Is our universe a hologram?
Some scientists wonder whether the universe is in fact a huge two-dimensional hologram, only giving the illusion of being three dimensional. If true, the findings could resolve many inconsistencies in existing theory.
Four dwarf galaxies. (Nature Publishing Group handout photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 2, 2017

A team of scientists from the UK, Canada and Italy has published a theory that our universe could be a hologram.

They're arguing that our 3D reality is contained on a 2D surface on the boundaries of the universe as we know it.

The universe is almost 14 billion years old. In the beginning there was nothing. But after the big bang, billions of galaxies, trillions of stars, planets and comets all came into existence. And that's the three-dimensional universe that we know.

The scientists argue that a 2D universe simply makes more sense given inconsistencies in existing theory which the new theory sets out to resolve.

TRT World'sSourav Roy explains how.

SOURCE:TRT World
