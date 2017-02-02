Men's fashion is a growth industry, and right now men are spending at a faster pace than women. But they still have a long way to go.

Last year, men increased their spending on fashion by 3.7 percent while women's spending rose by 3.2 percent. However, women still spend a lot more on fashion than men.

Designer and retailer Philip Start says the growth in men's spending is about peer pressure to look good. And its effects are visible on the streets.