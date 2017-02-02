Turkey-backed opposition fighters have wrested control of two villages from Daesh near the embattled town of al-Bab, rebel groups said on Wednesday.

The Syrian regime also announced its forces were advancing on the Daesh-held town, and were close to the two villages taken by opposition groups fighting under the Free Syrian Army (FSA) banner.

Observers are concerned that the rapid advance of regime forces on al-Bab risks confrontation with Turkey-backed forces.

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus on Tuesday said al-Bab will not be handed over to the forces of regime leader Bashar al Assad once Daesh is driven out.