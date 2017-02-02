US President Donald Trump labelled a refugee deal made by former president Barack Obama with Australia "dumb" on Thursday, threatening a rare rift in ties between the two allies.

The Washington Post reported late Wednesday that Trump abruptly cut the fiery telephone conversation short with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull over the weekend, after criticising the agreement to resettle the detainees held in Pacific camps who prove to have valid asylum claims.

It said the call had been scheduled to last an hour but Trump cut it short after 25 minutes when Turnbull tried to turn to subjects such as Syria.

The Post reported that Trump described the resettlement plan as "the worst deal ever" and accused Australia of trying to export the "next Boston bombers."

Later on Thursday, Trump described the accord a "dumb deal" on Twitter.

In Melbourne, Turnbull told reporters the call with Trump at the weekend had been frank and candid but refused to give further details.