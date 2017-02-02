Syrian refugees reimagine their homeland
WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian refugees reimagine their homelandThe idea of revolution continues to smoulder in Syrians as they try to rebuild their lives in refugee camps in southern Turkey
Syrian refugees reimagine their homeland / TRT World and Agencies
By Mehboob Jeelani
February 2, 2017

HATAY/GAZIANTEP, Turkey — Syrian refugees living inside or outside the camps in Turkey's southeastern frontier provinces are bound by one common vision: a homeland free from Bashar al Assad, the Syrian regime leader who faced an armed rebellion that challenged his autocratic rule.

The impact of six years of grueling war shows on their faces. Men who looked youthful before the war now have graying hair, wrinkled faces and tired bodies. Women who lost their husbands and sons speak with pride about how they became "martyrs for the cause."

RECOMMENDED

TRT World spent a week in refugee camps in southern Turkey and met with Syrian refugees of different ages and cultural backgrounds. They discussed their identities and how they are coping with refugee life. From the relationship between a father and daughter, to a former fighter who now runs a barber shop, we explore the broader implications of the war through this series of portraits.

Read more on Medium

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israeli aggression causes $7M in losses to Palestinian farmland in one week
'I won't be bullied away from my life's work': UK tech campaigner sues Trump admin over US entry ban
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza
From retro TV screens to Dubai skies: Turkish teen writes Tetris history
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport serves record 44.2M passengers in 11 months
Türkiye examining wreckage of crashed drones: defence ministry
Türkiye's Erdogan meets Sudan's Burhan in Ankara
International Student Summit to convene in Istanbul on digital skills, intercultural dialogue
Ukraine fires British Storm Shadow missiles at Russian energy facilities
'Good friends': Sri Lanka envoy praises Türkiye's aid as nation recovers from deadly floods
Deadly armed clash on Tajik–Afghan border: Tajikistan
Israeli strike kills one, injures several in Gaza amid repeated ceasefire violations
Pope Leo highlights Gaza suffering in his unusually direct first Christmas sermon