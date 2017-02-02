HATAY/GAZIANTEP, Turkey — Syrian refugees living inside or outside the camps in Turkey's southeastern frontier provinces are bound by one common vision: a homeland free from Bashar al Assad, the Syrian regime leader who faced an armed rebellion that challenged his autocratic rule.

The impact of six years of grueling war shows on their faces. Men who looked youthful before the war now have graying hair, wrinkled faces and tired bodies. Women who lost their husbands and sons speak with pride about how they became "martyrs for the cause."