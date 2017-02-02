Turkish troops entered Cyprus in 1974 to protect the Turkish Cypriot community in the wake of a Greek-inspired coup that left the island divided by a UN-controlled buffer zone.

Current talks aimed at finding a resolution to the decades-old division are moving, albeit slowly.

Leaders of the two sides on Wednesday asked the UN for a new peace conference in early March with guarantor powers Britain, Turkey and Greece, a UN envoy said.

Disagreement over the presence of Turkish troops on the island has emerged as a key obstacle to the talks moving forward.