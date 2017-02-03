Turkey's constitutional change bill has been formally submitted to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for approval, parliamentary sources said on Thursday.

Erdogan will have 15 days to approve or reject the constitutional changes that would allow the country to adopt a presidential form of government.

If approved, it will be published in the country's Official Gazette, setting the date for a referendum vote.

Authorities said the referendum is expected to be held on either April 9 or 16.