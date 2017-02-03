New Yorkers saw something on Thursday they might have never seen before: The shutters of their local corner stores, usually open day and night.

Thousands of Yemeni-Americans rallied in New York City after closing their corner shops for eight hours starting at noon in protest of the continuing ban on travel to the US from their war torn home country.

Photos from the rallies showed red, white and blue American flags fluttered alongside red, black and white Yemeni flags in a cold January wind in downtown Brooklyn, as Yemeni American shopkeepers chanted "USA! USA! USA!"

Joined by hundreds of other New Yorkers of all backgrounds, the demonstrators gathered at 5 pm for the Muslim call to prayer and speeches by Yemeni Americans. About 1000 stores participated.

"The news hit of the executive order, the whole community was shocked and scared, they didn't know what to do, they were paralysed," Zaid Nagi, 36, a Yemeni American who is the part owner of shops in The Bronx and in Brooklyn, told local news site DNA Info.

"Then we saw everyone from everywhere jump in to protect us, to defend us. All over the Yemeni community there was this feeling of we could speak and people are here to help us and we have a voice," he said.

"We must do something. If we don't do something then who's going to protect us?"

It's not the only protest of its kind. On the night the ban began, New York City cab drivers also stopped taking people to John F. Kennedy Airport, the city's international travel hub.

The eight hour closure represents a significant sacrifice for these 1000 small businesses that pay high rents and make slim profits in one of the most expensive cities in the world, but the shops did it to prove a point.

"This shutdown of grocery stores and bodegas will be a public show of the vital role these grocers and their families play in New York's economic and social fabric and, during this period, grocery store owners will spend time with their families and loved ones to support each other; many of these families have been directly affected by the Ban (sic)," organisers wrote on Facebook.