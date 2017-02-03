European Union leaders placed a bet on the Libyan government on Friday to help them prevent a new wave of migrants this spring, offering Tripoli more money and other assistance to beef up its frontier controls.

The leaders met in Malta mainly to discuss ways to curb the flow of migrants from Africa to Europe. They also addressed legal and moral concerns about having Libyan coast guards force people ashore by pledging to improve conditions in migrant camps there.

The meeting comes amid signs of a new surge in people attempting to make the sea crossing from Libya to Italy.

The route has become the most pressing problem, after the EU cut sea crossings from Turkey to Greece by 98 percent following a deal with Ankara.

Most of the 181,000 people who came via Libya in 2016 were illegal economic migrants, unlike the asylum seekers arriving in Greece from Syria, the EU says.

