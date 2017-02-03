US President Donald Trump's defence secretary on Friday reaffirmed America's commitment to its mutual defence treaty with Japan.

James Mattis made the pledge during a meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo.

"I want to make certain that Article 5 of our mutual defence treaty is understood to be as real to us today as it was a year ago, five years ago – and as it will be a year, and 10 years, from now," Mattis said.

Article 5 obliges the United States to defend territories under Japanese administrative control.

Mattis is on his first trip since taking over the Pentagon, following the election of Trump as president.

TRT World's Mayu Yoshida in Tokyo has more on Mattis's visit.

US sidesteps China on visit to northeast Asia allies

Trump singled out South Korea and Japan on the campaign trail, suggesting they were benefiting from the US security umbrella without sharing enough of the costs.

Trump also jolted the region when he pulled the US out of an Asia-Pacific trade deal that Japan had championed.

​Mattis's visit to Japan comes just a week ahead of a trip to Washington by Prime Minister Abe, and talks with Trump on February 10.