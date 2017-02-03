Who is Hafiz Muhammad Saeed?

Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, born in Pakistan, is the leader of Pakistan-based charity group Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD). He is known to have founded Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - an armed group mostly fighting Indian soldiers in the disputed Kashmir region since 1990.

Saeed, an Islamic studies teacher, went to Saudi Arabia in the early 1980s for higher studies where he met Saudi leaders who were participating in the Afghan-Soviet Union war.

Saeed with Abdullah Uzzam, a Palestinian scholar, set up Jamaat-ud-Dawa wal-Irshad - a preaching and publishing group in the late 80s. This was around the same time that an armed rebellion against New Delhi's rule began in Kashmir. Emboldened by the defeat of the Soviet Union and the Iranian revolution earlier, Kashmiri fighters and those who came from Afghanistan were sure that they would defeat another superpower - India.

In Saeed's LeT, Indian soldiers found a formidable opponent. LeT brought new tactics of guerrilla warfare including the group's trademark Fidayeen, or "life-daring" attacks in the disputed territory.

In a 2010 interview to The Independent, Saeed, denied forming LeT, or that his charity group is a front for LeT. He calls it a "Propaganda of India".

Why is he a controversial figure in South Asia?

It was after the 9/11 attacks in the United States that LeT came under the international radar. Pakistan banned the group in January 2002.

In Kashmir the group gained ascendency along with the pro-Pakistan Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (mostly involving local Kashmiri fighters). Many other outfits aspiring for the complete independence of Kashmir shrank as years passed. Today, most of the rebels fighting Indian soldiers in Kashmir come from Hizb and LeT.

Pakistan detained Saeed, who has a US $10 million bounty on his head but often appeared in TV interviews after India accused him of playing a role in the 2001 Indian parliament attack and 2006 Mumbai train bombings. Because of a lack of witnesses or evidence, Pakistani courts freed Saeed.

In 2008 LeT was blamed for carrying out multiple attacks in the Indian financial capital of Mumbai in which more than 160 people, including six Americans, were killed.

In the same year, the United Nations placed Saeed on a terrorist watch list and imposed sanctions on JuD, which runs a well-disciplined network of hospitals and schools across Pakistan.

Thousands of JuD volunteers led effective rescue and relief missions in the aftermath of the 2005 earthquake in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. They also helped deal with the 2010 and 2014 floods, as well as a 2015 earthquake in Pakistan.

Yet in 2015, Pakistan placed Saeed's JuD on its terror watch list. However, Pakistani authorities stopped short of banning it.

Saeed was previously acquitted by the courts. Why has Pakistan arrested him now?

Pakistan's interior ministry ordered his detention on January 30 citing UN Security Council resolutions. The Pakistani army insists that the decision to put Saeed under house arrest "is a policy decision" without any foreign pressure.

But before his arrest, Saeed made multiple statements on Twitter blaming the new US administration led by Donald Trump and India's right-wing prime minister Narendra Modi for coercing Pakistan into obedience.

"We believe it were the US and Modi governments which worked behind the scenes to pressurise Pakistan," JuD spokesman Yahya Mujahid told TRT World, adding further, "We will go to courts again."

But Pakistani commentator Mosharraf Zaidi rejected these speculations.

"If the US had to build pressure, it would rather build on Haqqani network which is actively involved against the US interests in Afghanistan, not against the groups like LeT or Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) which are focused in Kashmir," Zaidi told TRT World.