Clashes between Ukrainian forces and Moscow-backed rebels left two more dead in a flash point town on Friday and four others elsewhere in bloodshed that has prompted the US to condemn Russia's "aggressive" stance.

The latest reports from both sides put the death toll in fighting since Sunday in the eastern war zone to 32 -- a figure that has not been reached since the height of the war in 2014 and 2015.

US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, blamed Russia on Thursday for the surge of violence in the eastern Ukraine since late January.

"I consider it unfortunate on the occasion of my first appearance here I must condemn the aggressive actions of Russia," Haley said, making her first public remarks inside the Security Council since being sworn in as the United States' representative last month.

"It shouldn't happen, or be that way. We do want to better our relations with Russia. However, the dire situation in eastern Ukraine is one that demands clear and strong condemnation of Russian actions."

The US criticism of Moscow will be welcomed in Kiev because it is particularly worried about losing Washington's support as new President Donald Trump seeks to mend ties with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday dubbed Ukrainian actions as 'reckless.'