In India, there are elections all the time. Every year, there is at least one big round of state elections that captures the national imagination. Every such round has the potential to reshape national politics. Before the big test of national elections, every small election in India is seen as a mid-term test.

The biggest of them all, the state election of Uttar Pradesh, is often considered a "semi-final" before the national elections in 2019. Funnily enough, another big round of state elections in 2018 will be called the semi-finals.

Uttar Pradesh is India's largest state by population, with just over 200 million people, as big as Brazil. It is said the road to Delhi goes through Lucknow, the state capital. Uttar Pradesh has the largest number of seats in the House of the People: 80 of 543. If you don't win UP, or don't have allies from there, you don't get to make a national government.

Uttar Pradesh is where it all begins. Kingdoms and empires conquered India by conquering UP. The movements against colonialism and for India's Partition had their beginnings here. Most of India's prime ministers have been elected through UP. India's current prime minister, Narendra Modi, hails from Gujarat, but had to be elected from the holy city of Varanasi in UP.

Yet the centrality of UP state elections in national politics is a bit over-rated. The pundits do no appreciate enough that voters behave differently in state and central elections. Voters in state elections are concerned with the state of their gutters, whereas in central elections, the voter thinks of Delhi and India.

It is a testament to the deep roots of democracy in India that voters – even poor, unlettered voters in remote villages – understand the difference between state and central elections.

Uttar Pradesh has four main political parties. Two of these, the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, are present across India. The other two, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party, are present mostly in UP itself. The BSP comes from a movement of Dalits, the former ‘untouchables', a term now outlawed. The SP comes from a socialist movement that practically became a party of one particular middle caste, the Yadavs.

The incumbent chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav of the SP, echoes Narendra Modi and other politicians who are trying to establish a "new politics" in India. In this new way, the leader is everything, to the point of emulating Presidential-style politics from the United States. Akhilesh Yadav even has an American political consultant in Steve Jarding.

This "new politics" reduces the role and importance of lawmakers where it is the individual leader that executes key welfare and infrastructure projects through trusted bureaucrats and then tom-toms them as achievements. Vehicles fitted with LED screens go from village to village telling the people what the leader has achieved. Just the technology of it awes the rural poor.