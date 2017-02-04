POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Rugby battle for European glory begins
England's coach Eddie Jones is looking for more of the same in 2017, after a perfect run of results last year.
England head coach Eddie Jones during training, January 31, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 4, 2017

The Six Nations Rugby Championship gets underway on Saturday with England being dubbed as the favourite.

England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy will battle for the coveted title. The first match between Scotland and Ireland will kick off at 1425 GMT followed by England vs France at 1650 GMT.

England has yet to lose under Australian Coach Eddie Jones, but preparation hasn't been smooth with injuries to some key players.

TRT World 's Oliver Regan has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
