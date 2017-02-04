February 4, 2017
The Six Nations Rugby Championship gets underway on Saturday with England being dubbed as the favourite.
England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy will battle for the coveted title. The first match between Scotland and Ireland will kick off at 1425 GMT followed by England vs France at 1650 GMT.
England has yet to lose under Australian Coach Eddie Jones, but preparation hasn't been smooth with injuries to some key players.
RECOMMENDED
TRT World 's Oliver Regan has more details.
SOURCE:TRT World