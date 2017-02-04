WORLD
2 MIN READ
Louvre attack suspect identified as 29-year-old Egyptian
French officials have identified the suspect as Abdullah Reda Refaei al-Hamamy, who was born in Dakahlia, a province of northeast of Cairo.
Louvre attack suspect identified as 29-year-old Egyptian
Police quickly sealed off the area where at least 1,000 people were present at the time of the incident. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 4, 2017

A man suspected of attacking a soldier in Paris' Louvre museum has been identified as 29-year-old Egyptian Abdullah Reda Refaei al-Hamamy. He was born in Dakahlia, a province northeast of Cairo.

On Friday, the man was stopped at the entrance of the Louvre museum's shopping mall. He was shot and wounded at the museum after he attacked soldiers with machetes.

The 29-year-old arrived in Paris on January 26 after acquiring a one-month tourist visa in Dubai, said a prosecutor Francois Molins.

The prosecutor said the investigation will determine the motivations of the perpetrator.

RECOMMENDED

The soldier, who shot the man, was from one of the patrol units which have become a common sight in Paris since the November 2015 attacks.

TRT World spoke to Peter Humi for the latest update.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Israeli settlers expand illegal outpost on seized land in occupied West Bank
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
Israeli aggression causes $7M in losses to Palestinian farmland in one week
'I won't be bullied away from my life's work': UK tech campaigner sues Trump admin over US entry ban
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza
From retro TV screens to Dubai skies: Turkish teen writes Tetris history
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport serves record 44.2M passengers in 11 months
Türkiye examining wreckage of crashed drones: defence ministry
Türkiye's Erdogan meets Sudan's Burhan in Ankara
International Student Summit to convene in Istanbul on digital skills, intercultural dialogue
Ukraine fires British Storm Shadow missiles at Russian energy facilities
Russia brands US blockade of Venezuela as 'piracy'
'Good friends': Sri Lanka envoy praises Türkiye's aid as nation recovers from deadly floods