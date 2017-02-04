WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU adopts plan to stem migration flow from Africa
The plan includes improving conditions for migrants in Libya and supporting the development of local communities there.
EU adopts plan to stem migration flow from Africa
The European Union has decided to take operational measures to decrease the number of irregular migrants in a summit in Malta on Friday, February 3. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 4, 2017

European Union leaders have agreed over an action plan on Friday to help them prevent a new wave of African migrants this spring, especially from Libya, offering Tripoli more money and other assistance to beef up its frontier controls.

The bloc held a summit in Malta to discuss the future of the European bloc and ways to curb the migration crisis.

The central Mediterranean route has become one of the main gateways to Europe, with some 180,000 migrant arrivals in Italy last year.

"We have agreed on immediate operational measures that should help reduce the number of irregular migrants and save lives at the same time," said Donald Tusk, EU president.

We will train, equip and support the Libyan coast guard to stop people smugglers and increase search-and-rescue operations.

RECOMMENDED

The plan includes supporting the development of local communities in Libya and providing provide adequate reception capacity and improving conditions in Libya for migrants.

Also, 200 million euros will be mobilised for the North Africa window of the fund and a priority will be given to migration-related projects concerning Libya.

TRT World'sSarah Morice has more details from Valletta.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli settlers expand illegal outpost on seized land in occupied West Bank
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
Israeli aggression causes $7M in losses to Palestinian farmland in one week
'I won't be bullied away from my life's work': UK tech campaigner sues Trump admin over US entry ban
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza
From retro TV screens to Dubai skies: Turkish teen writes Tetris history
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport serves record 44.2M passengers in 11 months
Türkiye examining wreckage of crashed drones: defence ministry
Türkiye's Erdogan meets Sudan's Burhan in Ankara
International Student Summit to convene in Istanbul on digital skills, intercultural dialogue
Ukraine fires British Storm Shadow missiles at Russian energy facilities
Russia brands US blockade of Venezuela as 'piracy'
'Good friends': Sri Lanka envoy praises Türkiye's aid as nation recovers from deadly floods