Iran defied new US sanctions on its missile programme by holding a military exercise on Saturday.

"We are working day and night to protect Iran's security," head of Revolutionary Guards' aerospace unit, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

"If we see the smallest misstep from the enemies, our roaring missiles will fall on their heads," he added.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have risen since an Iranian ballistic missile test last week which prompted US President Donald Trump's administration to impose sanctions on individuals and entities linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.