WORLD
3 MIN READ
US reaffirms alliance with Japan "for years to come"
US defence secretary James Mattis concluded his first foreign trip to South Korea and Japan, where he discussed with his Asian allies North Korea's nuclear programme and China's growing influence in the region.
US reaffirms alliance with Japan "for years to come"
US Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada (R) attend a joint news conference after their meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 4, 2017

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis wrapped up a visit to Japan on Saturday reaffirming Washington's commitment to its defence treaty with Tokyo.

Mattis reiterated that provocations by North Korea, which is advancing its nuclear weapons and missile programmes, as well as China's growing assertiveness in the South and East China Seas, left no room for doubt about US commitment to Japan's defence.

That was similar to the message that Mattis — making his first overseas trip since taking office — delivered in South Korea, Washington's other key Asian ally, earlier in the week.

"The US-Japan alliance is critical to ensuring that this region remains safe and secure - not just now, but for years to come," Mattis told a joint news conference with Japanese Defence Minister Tomomi Inada.

‘On the right track'

Mattis said Tokyo's financial support for US troops in Japan had been a "model of cost-sharing" while Inada told the same news conference there had been no discussion of whether Japan should increase that funding.

Mattis also noted that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has increased defence spending since taking office in December 2012, a move he said was "on the right track."

Japan's defence spending is around one percent of the gross domestic product, compared to about two percent for China and over three percent for the US.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World spoke to Hakura Nuga for more details.

Deeper three-way ties

Mattis also repeated that Donald Trump's administration would adhere to Washington's commitment to defend the disputed East China Sea islands that are under Japanese control but claimed also by China, an assurance that Tokyo has been keen to hear.

Inada said she told Mattis that Japan would play a proactive security role, in line with legal changes enacted under Abe that eased the limits of its pacifist constitution on its military's operations overseas.

At the start of her talks with Mattis, Inada said she hoped his visit to Seoul and Tokyo would deepen three-way security ties. Japan's relations with South Korea have frayed recently due to a feud over wartime history, just as tensions over North Korea make cooperation vital.

"South Korea is an important neighbour," Inada said.

"I want to link Secretary Mattis' visit to Japan and South Korea to the further deepening of defence cooperation among the three countries."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli settlers expand illegal outpost on seized land in occupied West Bank
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
Israeli aggression causes $7M in losses to Palestinian farmland in one week
'I won't be bullied away from my life's work': UK tech campaigner sues Trump admin over US entry ban
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza
From retro TV screens to Dubai skies: Turkish teen writes Tetris history
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport serves record 44.2M passengers in 11 months
Türkiye examining wreckage of crashed drones: defence ministry
Türkiye's Erdogan meets Sudan's Burhan in Ankara
International Student Summit to convene in Istanbul on digital skills, intercultural dialogue
Ukraine fires British Storm Shadow missiles at Russian energy facilities
Russia brands US blockade of Venezuela as 'piracy'
'Good friends': Sri Lanka envoy praises Türkiye's aid as nation recovers from deadly floods