Thousands of protesters gathered outside the US embassy in central London on Saturday to protest a travel ban imposed by US President Donald Trump on citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries.

Demonstrators will also march on Downing Street, protesting against the British government's reluctance to condemn the ban.

Trump's executive order last week suspended the US refugee programme for 120 days and stopped visits by travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen for 90 days.

A US federal judge on Friday put a nationwide block on Trump's executive order, although his administration could still have the policy put back into effect on appeal.

TRT World'sSarah Firth reports from London.