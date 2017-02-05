A federal appeals court denied early Sunday the Justice Department's request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump's ban on all refugees and nationals from seven majority-Muslim countries.

The Trump administration appealed a temporary order restraining the ban nationwide, saying late Saturday night that the federal judge in Seattle overreached by "second-guessing" the president on a matter of national security.

Now the higher court's denial of an immediate stay means the legal battles over the ban will continue for days at least. The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco asked challengers of the ban to respond to the appeal, and for the Justice Department to file a counter-response by Monday afternoon.

Acting Solicitor General Noel Francisco argued in the government's brief on Saturday night that the president alone has the power to decide who can enter or stay in the United States - an assertion that appeared to invoke the wider battle to come over illegal immigration.

"The power to expel or exclude aliens is a fundamental sovereign attribute, delegated by Congress to the executive branch of government and largely immune from judicial control," the brief says.

Earlier Saturday, the government officially suspended the ban's enforcement in compliance with the order of US District Judge James Robart. It marks an extraordinary setback for the new president, who only a week ago acted to suspend America's refugee program and halt immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries the government said raise terrorism concerns.

Trump, meanwhile, mocked Robart, who was appointed by President George W. Bush, calling him a "so-called judge" whose "ridiculous" ruling "will be overturned."

"Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision," he tweeted.

He also tweeted that the "so-called" judge's attempt to block his executive order was illegitimate. He then questioned the principle of judicial independence, part of the checks and balances between the three branches of government: legislative, judicial and executive, which the designers of the constitution meant to make sure no one branch could seize a tyrannical level of power over the other two.

Trump's direct attack recalled his diatribes during the campaign against the federal judge of Mexican heritage who oversaw lawsuits alleging fraud by Trump University, and may prompt some tough questions as these challenges rise through the courts.

But the government's brief repeatedly asserts that presidential authority cannot be questioned by judges once the nation's security is invoked.