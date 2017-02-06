The crisis in the town of Avdiyivka appeared to have eased on Monday as a power line was restored and shelling was less on the weekend.

Ukraine on Sunday said that separatist artillery attacks had significantly lessened, although pro-Russia rebels said the military had kept up its barrage.

The streets of Avdiyivka were relatively quiet on Sunday, with no shelling reported, according to AFP.

The Kiev government on Monday said it had restored power to Avdiyivka after shelling damaged the line into the town close to separatist-held Donetsk.

At least 33 people including civilians were killed in fighting in the past week in the worst violence the region has seen in two years.

With an estimated 18,000 people running short on supplies, authorities say they may evacuate Avdiyivka if the situation worsens.

According to the UN, the death toll in the fighting across the separatist region has reached nearly 10,000 since it started in April 2014.