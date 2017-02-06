The former leader of Spain's Catalonia region, Artur Mas, will stand trial on Monday. He faces accusations of "serious civil disobedience" and "malfeasance" over an independence referendum he organised in November 2014.

The trial threatens to drive a wedge between the Spanish government in Madrid and some 2.3 million people who participated in the referendum, 80 percent of whom voted for independence.

TRT World spoke with Tim Parfitt, who has been following the story from Barcelona.

Pro-Mas protest

Thousands of supporters of independence for the wealthy, northeastern region gathered on the large avenue next to the Barcelona court on Monday morning.