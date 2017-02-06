Romania's justice ministry has officially scrapped a decree that would have decriminalised some graft offences amid ongoing protests.

"The ministry is not seeking to draft a bill to change and amend law No. 286/2009 regarding the criminal code and the law No. 135/2010 regarding the criminal procedure code," the ministry said in a statement, according to Romania's Digi24 TV.

The decree to decriminalise graft had triggered the biggest mass protests in the country since 1989, when Nicolae Ceausescu's Communist regime was ousted in a bloody revolution.

On Monday, the leader of the ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, said Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu's government had the full support of the party.

"The government has no reason to resign, it was legitimately elected," Dragnea said after a party meeting.

The cabinet on Sunday scrapped the measure and promised the details of a new bill later on Monday.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic has this report on developments over the weekend.