How did they die?

Negligence.

A report investigating the deaths, said that 93 of the patients "died from other things like dehydration, diarrhoea, epilepsy, heart attacks, all other things except mental illness."

The other person died from a mental illness, said Malegapuru Makgoba, South Africa's Health Ombudsman, a body that investigates private or public complaints in the sector.

Makgoba said the death toll was "a provisional number" and could rise because more people were coming forward with information.

Where did they go and why?

The report said the patients were moved to 27 facilities because the provincial health department did not want to pay for private healthcare.

Patients were selected in a process like an "auction cattle market," before being taken away in open pick-up trucks and then often shuttled between several of the new care centres.

Psychiatric care takes the back seat in state funding, and public hospitals do not have enough equipment or staff, while private hospitals are too expensive.

How were the patients treated?

The centres failed to provide seriously ill patients with enough food and water, leaving them severely malnourished and underweight, breaching Section 27 of the Constitution - which gives everyone the right to have access to health care - and the Mental Health Care Act.

Relatives said they were not informed about where the patients were and were not told when patients died in the overcrowded, unheated centres.