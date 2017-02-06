US President Donald Trump has ramped up his criticism of a federal judge who blocked a travel ban on nationals from seven mainly Muslim nations.

Trump argued that the courts were making US border security harder, intensifying the first major legal battle of his presidency.

The Trump administration on Sunday appealed a temporary order restraining the ban nationwide, saying that the federal judge in Seattle overreached by "second-guessing" the president on a matter of national security.

But the federal appeals court denied the Justice Department's request for an immediate reinstatement of the order, and gave the government until 3pm PST on Monday (2300 GMT) to submit additional legal briefs justifying it.

Once it hears arguments, the federal appeals court is expected to act quickly, and a decision either way may ultimately result in the case reaching the US Supreme Court.

TRT World'sJennifer Glasse in Washington DC has more on the arguments.

More appeals likely