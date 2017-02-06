France's far-right party leader Marine Le Pen on Sunday told thousands of flag-waving supporters chanting "This is our country!" that she alone would protect them against "Islamic fundamentalism" and globalisation if elected president in May.

Donald Trump's victory in the US and Britons' vote to leave the EU have buoyed Le Pen's anti-immigration, anti-EU National Front (FN) hopes for similar populist momentum in France.

"What is at stake in this election ... is whether France can still be a free nation," Le Pen told supporters at her campaign launch rally. "The divide is not between the left and right anymore but between patriots and globalists!"