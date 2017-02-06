WORLD
Le Pen launches French presidential bid
France's National Front leader Marine Le Pen told thousands of supporters, "This is our country!" She attacked globalisation and "Islamic fundamentalism."
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, launches her presidential campaign in Lyon, France, February 5, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 6, 2017

France's far-right party leader Marine Le Pen on Sunday told thousands of flag-waving supporters chanting "This is our country!" that she alone would protect them against "Islamic fundamentalism" and globalisation if elected president in May.

Donald Trump's victory in the US and Britons' vote to leave the EU have buoyed Le Pen's anti-immigration, anti-EU National Front (FN) hopes for similar populist momentum in France.

"What is at stake in this election ... is whether France can still be a free nation," Le Pen told supporters at her campaign launch rally. "The divide is not between the left and right anymore but between patriots and globalists!"

Le Pen says she would drastically curb migration, expel all illegal migrants and reserve certain rights now available to all residents, including free education, to French citizens only. She said an FN government would also take France out of the eurozone and hold a referendum on EU membership.

TRT World's James Champion has more on Le Pen's presidential bid.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
