Turkey has transferred government stakes worth billions of dollars in Turkish Airlines, major banks and other state-run companies to a sovereign wealth fund set up last year to help finance infrastructure projects.

The fund was set up with initial capital of just 50 million lira ($13.6 million) in August, but the government is aiming for it to manage $200 billion in assets as soon as possible, the economy minister has said.

The government hopes it will be able to use the newly transferred assets as collateral to secure funding for major infrastructure projects, one senior official told Reuters.

"There will be a search for credit abroad to implement very big projects in the period ahead," the official said.

"Turkey's most important companies have been transferred to the sovereign wealth fund. It will be possible to secure credit at low rates for these projects by offering the shares in these companies as a guarantee."

The official did not specify which type of projects the wealth fund may help finance.

Under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who supports using large-scale projects to bolster the construction industry and domestic demand, Turkey has built high-speed railways, suspension bridges and undersea tunnels.

Other planned mega projects include one of the world's biggest airports in Istanbul.