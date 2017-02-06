It was a hard-fought battle, but the "Mandela of Latin America", Oscar López Rivera, is set to be freed, after over three decades in prison. In an interview with TRT World, his brother José López Rivera says that the campaign to release his brother aimed at showing that he was a man dedicated to the independence of his homeland, Puerto Rico.

During an international gathering of conscientious objectors to war in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2014, Nobel laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu had made a special reference to South Africa's beloved leader Nelson Mandela. Speaking about how years of incarceration and resilience behind the prison walls have bolstered non-violent movements for independence, be it in his own homeland or India, he spoke of Rivera, considered to be one of the longest held political prisoners in the world.

Tutu was part of the international campaign lobbying for the Puerto Rican's release, which finally bore fruit when Barack Obama signed his commutation in the final hours of his presidency. This news has given the people of Puerto Rico much hope for its own freedom from being a "colony" of the United States.

Rivera will be released after 35 years of incarceration. Twelve of those years were spent in solitary confinement. Without the commutation, Rivera would have remained in prison until June 2023, after turning 80.

Charged with seditious conspiracy because of his involvement in the movement calling for the independence of Puerto Rico, a US territory, Rivera was accused of several bombings in the US in the 70s and 80s. The campaign to release him, however, has long maintained the real reason for his arrest was his political activism.

A life of defiance

Oscar López Rivera was born in rural Puerto Rico in 1943, but the family moved to Chicago in 1950. He went on to fight in the Vietnam War. Rivera's younger brother, José, who has been very active in the campaign for his release, remembers the impact Vietnam had on his brother in an interview with TRT World.

"My brother received a medal for confronting the Vietnamese troops, but in truth, he had a moment of awakening," José says. "He saw in them his brothers and not his enemies. He saw in them a struggle against colonialism similar to the struggle of Puerto Rico."

Upon his return, a disillusioned Rivera became a community organiser in Chicago for the marginalised Puerto Rican community in the city. José tagged along with his elder brother. In the 1970s, they initiated parallel institutions like health clinics and a school for high school dropouts. That was also the time when Rivera became deeply involved with the Puerto Rican independence movement. "He joined the clandestine movement and left the public life. For many years, we had no contact with him, and then in 1981 we heard that he was arrested in Chicago," José remembers.

The archipelago that includes the main island of Puerto Rico was invaded during the 1898 Spanish-American War, and has since often struggled with being a US territory. Residents of Puerto Rico have US citizenship but cannot vote in the presidential elections; neither do they have a vote in the United States Congress. The 3.4 million residents of the island only have the right to elect a governor. In a referendum in 2012, the majority of Puerto Ricans opposed the present form of territorial status, and the largest share ever sought full statehood. But the idea has never become popular enough to sway a majority of voters.

Puerto Rico has had a long history of movement for its independence from the United States. Since 2000, the United Nations Special Committee on Decolonisation has passed resolutions to expedite the process that would allow Puerto Ricans to exercise their right to self-determination and independence, and to release all Puerto Rican political prisoners in prisons in the United States.

The commutation of Rivera's sentence was not an act of mere benevolence on the part of the outgoing US president. Obama joins a tradition of commuting life sentences, and he is the fourth president – after Harry Truman, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton – to have freed political prisoners. But what is more significant is that a long-standing international campaign for the independence of Puerto Rico was what led to his release. This included widespread support from Tutu and several other Nobel Prize winners, and most recently, from several members of the US Congress.

It also comes following a severe economic crisis in Puerto Rico that began in 2016. The US Congress recently put in place an oversight board to facilitate negotiations with creditors. Under the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act, or PROMESA, that was passed by the US Congress, the board could force a bankruptcy-like restructuring process of its $72 billion in bond debt. But the board was viewed as yet another colonial imposition.

Rivera had joined the fight for Puerto Rican independence as a member of the Armed Forces of National Liberation (FALN), which had claimed responsibility for more than 70 bombings in major US cities between 1974 and 1983, causing a total of five deaths. He was implicated on a number of charges, including "seditious conspiracy" – the same crime of which both Mohandas Gandhi and Nelson Mandela were accused.

During his trial, Rivera refused to acknowledge seditious conspiracy as a crime: "How can a Puerto Rican be seditious towards the US state when we never had any part in electing a US government?"

An escape bid landed him in solitary confinement for 12 years, in two of the toughest prisons in the US: Marion, Illinois, and Florence, Colorado. "The lights were kept on 24/7, the walls were white, and food was slid in through the doors, to deprive him of any sensory feelings," José recounts.

José says that their few meetings during that time were held with a glass wall between them. No letters were allowed in either.

"Once, when I had met him, he told me that the prison wanted to impose loneliness upon him, and so he had to learn to live with solitude. Some of the greatest people in history who were incarcerated had also learnt to live with solitude, and it became a way of life for them. People like them, including my brother, found immense inner strength which most of us do not have," says José, in awe of his brother.