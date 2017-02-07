A US federal appeals court will hear testimony on Tuesday over whether to restore US President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on seven Muslim-majority nations.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco asked lawyers for the states of Washington and Minnesota and the Justice Department to argue whether the ban should remain shelved.

The court set oral argument for 3 p.m. PST (2300 GMT) on Tuesday.

The hearing is likely to be only the next step in a legal process that could eventually lead to the US Supreme Court.

US State Department defends ban

The Justice Department on Monday defended the travel ban as a "lawful exercise" of Trump's authority, and argued that a federal judge on Friday made a mistake in barring enforcement of the measure.

"The executive order is a lawful exercise of the president's authority over the entry of aliens into the United States and the admission of refugees," read a brief filed by Justice Department lawyers to the appeals court.

TRT World's has this summary of events so far, and correspondent Rachel Silverman discusses what to expect from Tuesday's hearing.

Executive order triggered judicial response