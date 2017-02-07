A magistrate has ordered former French president Nicolas Sarkozy to stand trial over irregularities in the funding of his failed 2012 re-election bid, a judicial source said on Tuesday.

The decision to put Sarkozy on trial comes as French politicians face growing scrutiny over their personal finances in the run-up to this year's presidential election in April and May.

According to the source, one of two magistrates handling the case ordered the trial on the charge that Sarkozy spent way more than he was entitled to in the so-called 'Bygmalion affair,' despite warnings from his accountants.

​Campaign spending limits were set at 22.5 million euros ($25 million). Public relations company Bygmalion, which organised some of Sarkozy's campaign appearances, is accused of charging some 18.5 million euros to Sarkozy's party, the Republicans, instead of charging the money to Sarkozy's campaign.

Some employees at Bygmalion, including the company's accountant and a leading member of Sarkozy's campaign team, admitted to the cover-up.

However, none of them said that the ex-president knew anything about the illegal activity.