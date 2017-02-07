The death toll rose to 20 on Tuesday after a bomb exploded outside the Supreme Court in the Afghan capital of Kabul, the Ministry of Public Health spokesperson said.

At least 38 injured people were taken to city hospitals after the attack, which the police said appeared to be a suicide bomber targeting court employees leaving their offices at the end of the working day.

The suicide bomber was on foot and detonated as employees were boarding a bus to go home, interior ministry spokesman Najibullah Danish said.

TRT World'sBilal Sarwary is in Kabul and has this update.

No claim of responsibility