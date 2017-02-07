WORLD
Supreme Court in Afghan capital targeted in suicide attack
At least 20 people have been killed in the blast in the centre of Kabul, according to the health ministry. As yet, there has been no claim of responsibility.
A suicide bomber detonated outside the Supreme Court in Kabul as employees were leaving to board a bus to go back home at the end of the day on February 7, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 7, 2017

The death toll rose to 20 on Tuesday after a bomb exploded outside the Supreme Court in the Afghan capital of Kabul, the Ministry of Public Health spokesperson said.

At least 38 injured people were taken to city hospitals after the attack, which the police said appeared to be a suicide bomber targeting court employees leaving their offices at the end of the working day.

The suicide bomber was on foot and detonated as employees were boarding a bus to go home, interior ministry spokesman Najibullah Danish said.

TRT World'sBilal Sarwary is in Kabul and has this update.

No claim of responsibility

"When I heard a bang I rushed toward the Supreme Court's parking lot to find my brother who works there," said a witness, Dad Khuda, adding he had found his brother alive.

"Unfortunately, several people were killed and wounded."

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Last month, Taliban bombers killed more than 30 people and wounded about 70 in twin blasts in a crowded area of the city during the afternoon rush hour.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
