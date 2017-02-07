WORLD
Historic vote helps DeVos become US education secretary
For the first time a US vice president had to cast a tie-breaking vote to nominate a cabinet member.
Betsy DeVos has been criticised for not knowing much about the public-school system. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 7, 2017

A last minute interference by US Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday helped the Republicans confirm Betsy DeVos as the new education secretary.

In what was a historic event when it came to nominating a cabinet member, two Republicans decided to side with the Democrats against DeVos, resulting in a 50-50 tie.

"This was the first time in history that a vice president has cast a tie-breaking vote," reported TRT World's Tetiana Anderson from Washington DC

DeVos has been a divisive nominee because of her views on the management of the public-school system in the US.

Here's more from TRT World's Tetiana Anderson.

SOURCE:TRT World
