The new US administration's priority of fighting Daesh is "promising" but it is still early to expect anything "practical," Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad said on Tuesday.

"What we heard as statements by Trump during the campaign and after the campaign is promising regarding the priority of fighting terrorists, and mainly ISIS [Daesh], that's what we've been asking for during the last six years. So, I think this is promising, we have to wait, it's still early to expect anything practical," regime news agency SANA quoted Assad as saying.

Assad has been fighting a six-year war to preserve his regime after the quashing of pro-democracy protests triggered a broader conflict that has drawn in regional powers, seen Daesh take control of swathes of the country, killed some 400,000 people, and made millions more homeless or refugees.

Assad said Trump's plan could include cooperation between the US and his main ally, Russia.