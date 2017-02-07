WORLD
4 MIN READ
Iran slams Trump's criticism of nuclear deal
Tensions between Iran and the US have escalated since Trump took office as president vowing to reverse a 2015 deal that saw Tehran curb its nuclear ambitions in return for the lifting of sanctions.
Iran slams Trump's criticism of nuclear deal
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei accused US President Donald Trump of showing America's &quot;real face&quot; by proving Iranian allegations about American government corruption. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 7, 2017

Iran has hit back at the US after President Donald Trump's administration slapped sanctions on 25 Iranian individuals and entities last week.

The sanctions came days after the Trump administration put Tehran "on notice" over a recent ballistic missile test-launch. The White House said the missile launch was not a direct breach of the nuclear deal but "violates the spirit of that."

In his first public comments on the issue since Trump's inauguration, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Iranians to respond to Trump's "threats" on Friday's anniversary of the 1979 revolution.

"No enemy can paralyse the Iranian nation," Khamenei said in a meeting with military commanders in Tehran. "The Iranian people will respond to his words on Feb 10, (the anniversary of the revolution) and will show their stance against such threats."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also criticised Trump on Tuesday, saying the nuclear deal was a "win-win" that saw Tehran curb its nuclear ambitions in return for the lifting of sanctions.

"The new US president reads the text of the nuclear deal but cannot accept it. He says this is the worst deal in history," Rouhani said.

RECOMMENDED

"This is a win-win agreement. Everyone benefits from it ... The nuclear negotiations can be used as an example for other talks to bring stability and security to the region," he added.

Rouhani enjoyed equitable relations with former US President Barack Obama, who initiated the normalisation of ties between the two countries with a phone call congratulating Rouhani on his election in late 2013.

During his election campaign, Trump referred to the 2015 nuclear agreement as a "bad deal." On Friday, his administration said it was ratcheting up pressure on Iran in what it said were just "initial steps."

A UN Security Council resolution underpinning the nuclear pact urges Iran to refrain from testing missiles designed to be able to carry nuclear warheads, but imposes no obligation.

However, Trump's stance on the missile testing remains unchanged.

Although Tehran has warned that "roaring missiles" would fall on its enemies if its security is threatened, it has also said its military would never initiate a war.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Israeli settlers expand illegal outpost on seized land in occupied West Bank
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
Israeli aggression causes $7M in losses to Palestinian farmland in one week
'I won't be bullied away from my life's work': UK tech campaigner sues Trump admin over US entry ban
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza
From retro TV screens to Dubai skies: Turkish teen writes Tetris history
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport serves record 44.2M passengers in 11 months
Türkiye examining wreckage of crashed drones: defence ministry
Türkiye's Erdogan meets Sudan's Burhan in Ankara
International Student Summit to convene in Istanbul on digital skills, intercultural dialogue
Ukraine fires British Storm Shadow missiles at Russian energy facilities
Russia brands US blockade of Venezuela as 'piracy'
'Good friends': Sri Lanka envoy praises Türkiye's aid as nation recovers from deadly floods