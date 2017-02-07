POLITICS
Now you can officially throw shade as US dictionary adds term
Merriam-Webster adds over 1,000 words and definitions. The last time the publisher updated its web and print editions was in 2014 with only 150 words.
&quot;Throwing shade&quot; originates from black and Latino gay culture in the 1980s and has been popularised recently through social media. It means to express contempt through indirect or subtle insults. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 7, 2017

The next time someone throws shade at you for ghosting them so you can binge-watch a TV show or retreat to your safe space, you can let them know your behaviour has been recognised by the United States' leading dictionary publisher.

Merriam-Webster on Tuesday added more than 1,000 new words and definitions to its website, Merriam-webster.com, the dictionary's most significant update in years, said Merriam-Webster spokeswoman Meghan Lungi.

The last time the dictionary updated its website and print edition was in 2014, when it added only 150 words, she said.

"Throwing shade," for example, originated from black and Latino gay culture in the 1980s and has been popularised more recently through social media. It means to express contempt through indirect or subtle insults.

"Ghosting," meanwhile, is to abruptly cut off contact with another person, usually a former friend or romantic partner.

Another new entry, "microaggression" is a discriminatory comment or action that subtly—and sometimes unconsciously—expresses prejudice toward a member of a marginalised group.

Other terms include "binge-watch," meaning to view many or all episodes of a TV series in quick succession; "prosopagnosia," an inability to recognise faces; "arancini," fried rice balls; and "safe space," a place intended to be free of bias, conflict and criticism.

"This is a significant addition of words ... and it reflects both the breadth of English vocabulary and the speed with which that vocabulary changes," the dictionary's chief digital officer and publisher, Lisa Schneider, said in a statement.

SOURCE:Reuters
